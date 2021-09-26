CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister's Corner: Good questions and a willingness to help

Shawnee News-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a story in Nehemiah Chapter 8 where Ezra the Priest answers the people’s request to read the Law of the Lord. The law had recently been rediscovered, and the people of Israel wanted to know what it contained. As Ezra read the Law, the people realized they had neglected God’s commands and began to weep. Nehemiah intervened and encouraged the people. The discovery of the law was good, it was not time for weeping. He instructed the people to go into their communities, have good food, and celebrate. It is in v. 10 that we read a familiar verse. Nehemiah says that they should celebrate for “the joy of the Lord is their strength.” The people were to celebrate hearing and receiving the word of the Lord. There is joy and real strength in following God’s commands.

