Minister's Corner: Good questions and a willingness to help

Our West Tulsa Congregation has suffered an exceptional loss. From my experience, the backstory goes like this. On Dec. 31, 2020, I came home with chills. By the next day I knew I needed to be tested for Covid. The test came back positive. I went to bed and my wife, who is a naturopathic doctor, began her caregiving regime. That same day I received a text from the minister of our church. He reported that he was in the hospital diagnosed with Covid-19 and asked if I could help fill in for him. I updated him on my status, and we kept in contact until we were both too ill to do so. I recovered after a few weeks of a forced rest with very few problems. However, my minister didn’t respond to his treatments in the hospital with the same success. On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, he left earthly life for his life in eternity. This 43 year old servant of the Lord and His church left behind his beloved wife, five cherished children, extended family, friends, and his church family.

