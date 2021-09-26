Patriots-Saints Week 3 News, Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Sunday’s Patriots-Saints game at Gillette Stadium.

– This will be the 15th meeting between the Patriots and the Saints. New England leads the series 10-4.

– Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft’s first game as owner of the team was a 1994 preseason game at Foxboro Stadium against the Saints. The Pats won that game 24-6.

– Since 2010, the Pats and the Saints have been the two highest scoring teams in the NFL.

– The Patriots have scored in the first half in 88 straight games.

– Through his first two games, Mac Jones has completed 73.9 percent of his passes. It puts him in some pretty special company in NFL history.

– James White needs to catch one more touchdown pass to tie Larry Garron for most regular season touchdowns by a Pats running back.

– White has four career games with 10 receptions, the most double-reception games by a running back in team history.

– Devin McCourty now has 29 career regular season interceptions, which is third all time in team history.

– Since 2018, J.C. Jackson has 19 interceptions. Last week was his third multi-interception game of his career.

– Nick Folk has the most consecutive field goals in Patriots history (33).

– Pats punter Jake Bailey has 16 punts of 60 yards or more in his career.

– The Patriots will honor Julian Edelman with a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday’s game.