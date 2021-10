On Wednesday, the LA Kings released their full 66-man roster for Training Camp, which officially commences on Thursday. The roster is set! For Training Camp, that is. Ahead of Thursday’s opening day of camp, the LA Kings released the full 66-man roster of players participating. Over the next few weeks, the roster will be widdled down to a 23-man active roster – remember, there is no taxi squad in play for the 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO