High school football: Delphos Jefferson tops Ada

Delphos Jefferson's Andrew Miller is pursued by Ada's Levi Green during Saturday night's game at Stadium Park.

DELPHOS — It was a big-play night for Delphos Jefferson.

And few made more plays than Jefferson’s Colin Bailey and Andrew Miller.

Delphos Jefferson struck early and rolled to a 47-21 victory over Ada on Saturday night at Stadium Park.

Jefferson converted four first-half Ada turnovers into scores to help power the offense.

“We talked all week about guys making plays,” Jefferson coach Ben Rahrig said. “We did that in the first half with those turnovers and we had a pick-six in there. It’s great to see our kids making plays.’’

Miller scored four TDs, three on receptions of 99, 4 and 44 yards. He also had a 52-yard interception return for a TD.

“Andrew had a great game,” Rahrig said. “Andrew is one of the hardest working kids we have in the weight room in the summer and it paid off tonight.’’

Bailey completed 4 of 4 passing for four TDs. He had TD passes of 99, 4, 44 and 68 yards. On the ground, Bailey had 11 carries for 135 yards. He had TD runs of 5 and 65 yards.

Jefferson led 34-7 at the half and 47-14 after three quarters.

Delphos Jefferson is 3-3, 1-2 in the Northwest Conference. Ada is 1-5, 0-3 in the NWC.

On the Wildcats’ first drive, on a third-and-14 play from the Jefferson 1, Bailey hit Andrew Miller on a crossing pattern. Miller hit a jet stream and turned the catch into a 99-yard TD.

That gave Jefferson a 7-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

Ada lost a fumble on its next possession and Jefferson took over at its own 5.

Bailey started the drive with a 27-yard run.

On the second play of the drive, Bailey hit Trent Teman on a 68-yard TD post pass.

That gave the Wildcats a 13-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

“Those (first two TDs) were awesome,” Rahrig said. “We knew they were playing man-to-man defense. Colin made a nice pass and (Miller) made a nice catch and never looked back.’’

Jefferson then came up with its second straight turnover.

After Ada quarterback Levi Green hit Caden Jones with a swing pass to the right, Jefferson’s Cole Hoersten stripped Jones. Jefferson took over at the Ada 36.

The freshman Green was playing for injured Ada quarterback Kadin Phipps.

After the turnover, Jefferson went 64 yards in six plays for the score.

Bailey hit Andrew Miller in the right corner of the end zone for a 4-yard TD to give the Wildcats a 20-0 lead.

That came with 10:35 left in the second quarter.

Jefferson then posted its third straight turnover.

This time it was Miller picking off a Green pass and took it down the sideline for a 52-yard TD off the interception.

That gave Jefferson a 27-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first half.

Bailey ran it in from 5-yards out to give Jefferson a 34-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first half.

Ada’s Jones bulled it over from the 2 on the final play of the first half to get within 34-7. The TD was set up on a interception by Braylon Scalf, which was returned to the Ada 32.

Ada recovered the on-side kick to start the second half and went down and scored. Green’s 9-yard TD run brought Ada within 34-14 with 7:35 to go in the third.

Jefferson immediately answered on the next play drive. On the third play of the drive, Bailey hit Miller on a wide receiver screen and he broke it down the sideline for a 44-yard TD.

That pushed the Jefferson lead to 41-14 with 6:27 left in the third.

Ada’s Jones had 15 carries for 103 yards in the first half.

Jones continued to plow straight ahead for big yards and finished with 27 carries for 145 yards.

Ada’s Green completed 13 of 20 for 145 yards. He had one TD pass and two interceptions.

Ada’s Kaine Fisher had eight catches for 80 yards with a 29-yard TD.

Jefferson has made huge strides since going 0-6 last year.

“We’re playing better and playing at a higher level,” Rahrig said. “We’re still looking to take that next step.’’

