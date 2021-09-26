CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, MA

Kingston volunteer earns President’s Volunteer Service Award

By Subscribe
Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON — Kingston volunteer Glenn Garrett has been recognized by the U.S. Presidential Administration and humanitarian organization ShelterBox USA with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his efforts in 2019 to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rappahannock Record

National Day of Service attracts volunteers for VilDon project

TAPPAHANNOCK—VilDon Edutainment Inc. (VilDon) in Tappahannock served as a site for the National Day of Service Saturday, September 11. As the day of service was approaching, co-founders Vilma Alejandro and Donna “DJ” Jackson decided to call on friends, family and organizations to volunteer two hours of service to help prepare and refresh the building in preparation for the painting of a mural to commemorate lives lost to COVID-19.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA
theridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood Volunteer Program Feed the Frontlines and Helping Those In Need Awarded NJ Governor’s Jefferson Medallion for Community Service

Ridgewood NJ, Volunteer Program Feed the Frontlines and Helping Those in Need funded through the HealthBarn Foundation 501c3 by public donations in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was awarded the 2021 NJ Governor’s Jefferson Medallion, known as the Nobel Peace Prize of Volunteerism, for outstanding community service as a volunteer group on September 12, 2021 at the Grounds for Sculpture, Trenton, NJ. There were 12 finalists for the Volunteer Program/Group category and Feed the Frontlines was selected to receive the prestigious Jefferson Medallion. Team members accepting the award for over 400 volunteers included Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, Founder, Director of the Foundation, Paul Vagianos, owner It’s Greek to Me and Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur who also spearheads the county’s Food Security Task Force. The Jefferson Awards, founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft, Jr., and Sam Beard, is America’s top honor for public service. For 46 years, the Jefferson Awards have honored a who’s who of American change makers and more than 50,000 community volunteers.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteer of Week: All of Bergeron family involved in community service

Michael Bergeron has found a way to use his entire life to serve others. The lifelong Westlake resident has served on the City Council for two years and sees the position as an avenue to serve the community. “Ninety percent of my volunteerism stems from being on the City Council....
WESTLAKE, LA
NBC4 Columbus

4’s Army is Calling on Folks to Volunteer with Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Doing more with less. It’s something many people have become accustomed to in the working world, especially since the pandemic hit. But for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, their lack of volunteers is coupled with a huge increase in need. We talked with a couple of folks working hard to keep...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Kingston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Vox

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

The US has made a distinction between Afghan refugees and the other vulnerable populations arriving at America’s doorstep. And it’s a false one. Afghans fleeing Taliban rule have so far occupied a unique space in the immigration policy debate. In a climate where immigration has become a political wedge, there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for resettling at least some of them in the US: Polling has shown that 76 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats back resettlement efforts for Afghans who aided US troops. When it comes to other asylum seekers, the numbers are starkly different. For example, 64 percent of registered voters believe Biden needs to institute stricter policies at the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
jssa.org

JSSA’s Volunteer Juliann Goldman Wins National Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award

JSSA is pleased to announce Juliann Goldman as the recipient of the Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHCPO). Juliann Goldman started as a JSSA Hospice volunteer in 2007. More than 14 years later, she says working as a Hospice Volunteer has helped her grow tremendously as a person. While Juliann acknowledges that some could view serving as a volunteer in a hospice program as a sad experience, she describes it as rewarding.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Humanitarian Aid#Drought#Charity#Shelterbox Usa#The President#Super Typhoon Goni
Wicked Local

NAN Project to host A Night for NAN fundraiser

The NAN Project will host its fifth annual fundraiser, A Night for NAN, at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Danversport, 161 Elliott St. The event is both a celebration of Nan, a young woman who died by suicide, and a benefit that supports The NAN Project’s mission to provide vital mental health awareness and suicide prevention programs to schools and communities across the state. State Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham and Winchester, will receive the Friends for Life Award.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Red Cross director says "crisis" ahead in Afghanistan

Severe financial shortfalls and the coming of winter could spell a “major humanitarian crisis” for Afghanistan if money isn't restored to pay for wages and services, especially healthcare, the regional director of the International Federation of the Red Cross said on Thursday.Alexander Matheou said Afghanistan is set to enter an “extremely difficult few months” as temperatures drop, compounding food shortages resulting from drought and poverty. Cuts to health services put many vulnerable Afghans particularly in rural areas, at risk.The warning comes as Taliban authorities swiftly dispersed with gunfire a women-led protest demanding equal rights to education in Kabul...
CHARITIES
lmt.org

Volunteer Opportunity

Lower Makefield Township EAC is seeking Volunteers for the 2021 Tree Planting Project. This year we will be planting approximately 350 trees at Patterson Farm October 23, 2021. To sign up and for more information please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054baaac2ca7fe3-2021.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Country
Nigeria
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy