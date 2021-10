An injury knocked Heritage quarterback Josh Braley out of the lineup, but Ashton Rubio stepped in to help lead the Hawks to a Saginaw Valley League win over Bay City Central. And for his job in relief, Rubio won the fan vote for the MLive Saginaw Player of the Week, earning 15,633 votes to beat out Midland Dow quarterback Jack Bakus, who finished with 14,060. Midland High’s Jalen Brown was third with 6,014 votes.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO