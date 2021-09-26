CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man shot, killed while trying to invade home of someone he had domestic issues with

 6 days ago
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A man has died after being shot while trying to forcibly enter the home of a person with whom he had known domestic issues. Police are investigating the scene, which is on the 3200 block of Lake Barkley Way in Fuquay-Varina. Police say the man forcibly entered...

