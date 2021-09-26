CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Sense and Sensitivity | Boss gives employee too much work

By Harriette Cole
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Dear Harriette: My boss has no respect for my time. I am considered a junior executive at my company, and I have a long list of tasks that I am supposed to complete daily. However, whenever my boss needs something, she expects me to drop everything and attend to the issue of the moment. It is impossible for me to get all my work done when she is constantly interrupting me. What’s worse is that at the end of the week or month, depending upon when she checks on things, she will berate me for not completing something that was on my list. Never mind that I didn’t even have a second to do that thing because I was too busy putting out a thousand fires that she threw at me. How can I become successful in this position if it seems like my boss is setting me up for failure? — Overwhelmed.

