Matthew in the Middle | A political alternative reality

Start whistling the tune from “The Andy Griffith Show.” Sorry, now ya got that music stuck in your head. This past week, Ted Koppel traveled to Mount Airy, North Carolina; the town that was the inspiration for Mayberry. He interviewed around 12 locals on a trolley and only two thought the 2020 Election was a fair election. And that’s where the wheels came off the trolley. Said one man, “There was a lot of voter fraud. There’s been people that’s voted that’s been dead for 15 years. I think it’s more them mail-in ballots. You don’t know how much of those that were duplicated, triplicated, the whole bit.” The next man, “Look how many dead people voted for Biden.” Can’t tell you how many Americans still believe the Big Lie.