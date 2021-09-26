CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red and White game - goals from new faces, Team White wins in shootout 3-2

 6 days ago

I’m actually going back to watch all of period 1, some quick thoughts as the wraps up. I’ll leave my pregame below. Larkin, Staal, Vrana and Berggren all sat this one out. Hopefully most of this is precautionary, but starting the year down Larkin and Vrana could make for some rough sledding early on. Vrana is now slated to see a specialist on Monday, and that’s not good news. The realization that Larkin, Bertuzzi and Fabbri all had season interrupting injuries last year, the top 6 gets thin quick. That could force a top line with Suter, Zadina and (?). My pick at this point would be Raymond, but it could end up as Ryan with Veleno coming in to a lower line. If we lose 3 or 4 forwards, Veleno, Raymond and Berggren (if healthy) could all see significant ice time.

