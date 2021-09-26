Central’s Record Breaking Day Leads to Big Win at Simpson

The latest Take Five dives into Brian Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame as he approaches the moment he becomes the all-time winningest coach for the Fighting Irish. 1. Flashback to 2010, Kelly’s first year as the Notre Dame head football coach: Did you ever think we’d say Knute Rockne and Kelly in the same sentence? Nope. It was a rough start for Kelly, who was viewed as inexperienced in his first season. The leap from Cincinnati was too big a bridge to climb. Early on, Kelly wasn’t always “likable” as a coach. He could be dismissive and cranky at times. The more you win, though, the “better” your personality becomes. The turning point came in 2012 when Notre Dame was undefeated in the regular season. The Irish lost to Alabama in the Bowl Championship Series. Kelly did a total reboot after a disastrous 2016 season when ND finished 4-8. Kelly has loosened up. He has total control over the program. He has taken three teams to either a BCS game or the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, he can break Knute Rockne’s record for career wins. Kelly is 105-39 at Notre Dame. He’s come a long way.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO