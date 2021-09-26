CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas To Settle Differences On The Volleyball Court Monday

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the volleyball squad’s turn for bragging rights in southern Marion County tonight as Twin Cedars will host arch-rival Melcher-Dallas. The Sabers are looking to nail down a possible higher seed in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament and possibly get to host a first round site. The Sabers this season have been led up front by sophomore Jillian French and Junior transfer from Pella Sophie Lyle. French has also been solid at serving with 47 aces, which leads the team. French, Kenzyn Roberts, and Jetta Sterner have been looking forward to tonight for a while.

