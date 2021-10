Ar-We-Va, IKM-Manning and South Central Calhoun At Carroll Tournament. Humboldt topped Newell Fonda in the championship match after the two knocked off a pair of local teams in the semifinals. Carroll finished second in their pool to Newell Fonda after winning the 1st set in pool play, but the Tigers would drop the next two sets 21-14 and 15-9. South Central Calhoun was 2nd in their pool with their only loss to Humboldt in pool play, falling in a close first set. Carroll challenged Humboldt in set one losing 21-17 in the semifinals and lost the second set 21-12. South Central Calhoun took on Newell Fonda in the semifinals and split the first two sets, falling 21-14 and then winning set two 21-11. The Titans couldn’t advance to the finals as the Mustangs won set three 15-8. The Tigers finished the day going 2-2 in matches and 5-4 in sets. South Central Calhoun went 2-2 in matches and 5-4 in sets.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO