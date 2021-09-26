Online lecture looks at Bridgeville history

The Humboldt County Historical Society will offer its continuing lecture series on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture, “Bridgeville Then and Now,” will be given by longtime local resident Jessie Wheeler, who will explore the history of Bridgeville through the lives of her family members, dating back to the early 1900s. Wheeler, who was born during World War II and raised in Bridgeville, will talk about daily life in this small, but geographically significant, town in Humboldt County.