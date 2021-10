After catching 18 pounds on Day 2 to rally into the Top 10 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E., Thomas Wooten put up the best bag from the final day (14-6) on the Potomac River to claim his first Toyota Series victory. With 45-2 total, Wooten barely edged out Aaron Dixon, who led the first two days, and claimed over $31,000 and an automatic bid into the Toyota Series Championship this fall on Pickwick Lake.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO