After turning in a solid prediction for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Arrowhead Pride staff did very poorly in predicting Week 2’s 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Everyone picked Kansas City to win; the composite prediction of a 35-23 Chiefs victory was way off the mark. 85% of our contributors thought the game would at least be an easy win for the Chiefs — but we weren’t alone. 78% of our readers thought the same thing — although 3% of our readers at least thought the Ravens would win a close game.

