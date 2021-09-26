CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football Saturday review: Expanding playoff to 12 would make upsets sweeter

N.C. State’s upset of No. 9 Clemson and Baylor’s win over No. 14 Iowa State would have deeper meaning if the College Football Playoff pool was expanded to `12 teams. With USC presumably looking for a big-name coach, the assumption was that Donte Williams had to perform a miracle to remove the interim label from his job description. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.

