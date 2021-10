The regular hit and trials are not cracking the tactical code for Brendan Rodgers‘ Leicester City. Answers to the piling questions need sorting soon. Several inconsistencies in the Foxes’ performances against Brighton & Hove Albion need to be analyzed critically. But before we get to that, let us address the elephant in the room. There is no denying the obvious that several objectionable decisions taken by the officials handed out the undeserving loss to Brendan Rodgers’ side today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO