Long Island families will be walking to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease in Babylon today.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Belmont Lake State Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States with those over 65 having a 10% chance of developing it.

Another walk will be taking place at Eisenhower Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3.