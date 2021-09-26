CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Human Rights Agency: Anti-Vaxers Not Entitled to Special Accommodations

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) last week announced that while receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary, a person who chooses not to be vaccinated based on personal preference does not have the right to accommodation under the Ontario province’s Code (OHRC policy statement on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccine certificates).

