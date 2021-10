Quality Journalism for Critical Times From marching and singing to beeping and waving signs, protesters were out in force Saturday to fight against a Texas-style abortion ban that’s been filed in the Florida Legislature as well as attacks against transgender rights. The marches and rallies were scheduled in cities and communities across Florida and states elsewhere on Saturday, part of […] The post Protesters march to state Capitol: “Don’t Texas my Florida!” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO