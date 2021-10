Louisiana deer hunters can submit a sample of their 2021-22 buck harvest to earn a chance at $1,000 while helping wildlife officials monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the state. The novel program was announced on September 17 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). To be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 gift card, hunters will need to submit the head of a mature buck legally taken during the current whitetail season, which runs through February 15 in some parts of the state.

