Lately, I always have a pair of reading glasses on top of my head. It makes it easier to find them when I need them. It's a beautiful morning here in Tennessee. I went outside with a cup of coffee, my Bible and my glasses. As I sat down, the reading glasses became useless to me. Why? In the hinge of the glasses was a tiny hair that I must have pulled out of my head when I took them off last time. That teensy-weensy almost invisible strand of hair kept getting in my eye, tickling my face and it kept me from being able to use the glasses. I had to get up and find another pair of glasses so that I could see the hair on the first pair well enough to take it out of the hinge.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO