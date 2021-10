No New Jersey resident will deny the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed upon the Garden State, whether it be regarding public health or otherwise. Not only has the pandemic been the direct cause of New Jersey's collapsing economy over the last year and a half, but it's also responsible for the most deaths compared to any other state in the country. New Jersey has been falling into the number one spot consistently for months on the COVID-19 death rate scale. Now, however, it seems the tides are turning.

