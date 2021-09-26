CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino voters overwhelmingly back legal abortion

By NICOLE WINFIELD, FRANCESCO FEDELI Associated Press
Kentucky New Era
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARINO (AP) — San Marino residents on Sunday voted overwhelmingly to legalize abortion, rejecting a 150-year-old law that had criminalized it and making the tiny republic the latest majority Catholic state to approve the procedure under certain circumstances. Some 77% of voters approved a referendum proposal calling for abortion...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Rape#Ap#Catholic#San Marino Rtv#Parliament#European
