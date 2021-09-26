CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB spikes to $320, ready to slowly regain loss today?

By Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance Coin price analysis is bullish for today. BNB/USD saw another spike lower this morning. BNB is rejecting further downside as of now. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as the market saw another quick spike lower this morning, with bulls starting to pick up any further selling pressure. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to reverse over the next 24 hours and look to regain some of the loss seen over the past few days.

