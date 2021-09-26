Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB spikes to $320, ready to slowly regain loss today?

DOT gets mixed market sentiment according to Polkadot price analysis. Support is present at $28.5 for DOT/USD. Resistance is found at $33.3. The Polkadot price analysis reveals market is showing mixed sentiment. The price movement is negligible today as DOT/USD price is fluctuating only to the extent of a few decimals up or down after reaching the $31 limit at the end of yesterday’s session. DOT/USD pair is struggling to get past the level of $31 towards the next resistance of $33, as the selling pressure exists at the current price level, but bulls are also not giving up, and the price is just oscillating between both the sides.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO