September is Suicide Prevention Month

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 6 days ago

Suicide remains a significant concern in Mesa County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 5% of the U.S. population harbored thoughts of suicide in 2019. When applied locally, this translates to about 7,700 individuals in Mesa County who had thoughts of suicide last year — enough to fill the Avalon seven times. While startling, a great deal of work is being done to reduce the rate of suicide locally.

