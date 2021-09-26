CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Longmeadow, MA

Race for East Longmeadow Endowment Fund starts at 9 a.m.

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Spartan Sprint 5k Run/Walk for Education kicks off this Sunday at 9 a.m. in East Longmeadow. The event starts at East Longmeadow High School located at 180 Maple Street in East Longmeadow. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The purpose of the run is to fund items that are considered “extras” or things not covered in the standard school budget. In the past, these runs have funded robotics programs, smart boards, a 3-D printer, listening centers and storyboard sets, microscopes, career planning technology and guidance materials, TV studio editing equipment and many other teaching tools and items.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
East Longmeadow, MA
Education
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Smart Boards#Fun Run#Robotics
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy