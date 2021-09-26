Race for East Longmeadow Endowment Fund starts at 9 a.m.

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Spartan Sprint 5k Run/Walk for Education kicks off this Sunday at 9 a.m. in East Longmeadow. The event starts at East Longmeadow High School located at 180 Maple Street in East Longmeadow. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The purpose of the run is to fund items that are considered “extras” or things not covered in the standard school budget. In the past, these runs have funded robotics programs, smart boards, a 3-D printer, listening centers and storyboard sets, microscopes, career planning technology and guidance materials, TV studio editing equipment and many other teaching tools and items.