NBA

Kyrie Irving following and liking conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines

 6 days ago
Irving, who serves as a vice president on the executive committee of the players’ union, recently started following and liking Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan.” This Moderna microchip misinformation campaign has spread across multiple NBA locker rooms and group chats, according to several of the dozen-plus current players, Hall-of-Famers, league executives, arena workers and virologists interviewed for this story over the past week.

Source: Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

With NBA camps opening next week, updates on a number of key players returning or still rehabbing injuries-from Klay Thompson to Joel Embiid to Kyrie Irving and James Harden-in @The Athletic: bit.ly/3o8hnRM12:00 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

ESPN’s #NBArank for the 21-22 season from 25 to 6:

25. Rudy Gobert

24. Karl-Anthony Towns

23. Zion Williamson

22. Jrue Holiday

21. Bam Adebayo

20. Kyrie Irving

19. Khris Middleton

18. Donovan Mitchell

17. Trae Young

16. Jimmy Butler

#NBATwitter8:55 AM

“The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team,” NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Rolling Stone. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research. What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?” -via Rolling Stone / September 26, 2021

Isaac considers un-vaxxed players to be vilified and bullied, and he thinks “it’s an injustice” to automatically make heroes out of vaccinated celebrities. He rejects the NBA’s proposal for a vaccine mandate and social distancing for players like him during team travel: “You can play on the same court. We can touch the same ball. We can bump chests. We can do all those things on the court. And then when it comes to being on the bus, we have to be in different parts of the bus? To me, it doesn’t seem logically consistent. “If you are vaccinated, in other places you still have to wear the mask regardless. It’s like, ‘OK, then what is the mask necessarily for?’” Isaac continues. “And if Kyrie says that from his position of his executive power in the NBPA, then kudos to him.” -via Rolling Stone / September 26, 2021

A spokeswoman for Irving declined to respond to a list of questions regarding his vaccination and playing status, and Irving did not immediately respond to a message from Rolling Stone. But as teams return to pre-season training camps next week, fifty to sixty NBA players have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, league sources tell RS. Most are considered merely reluctant skeptics. Some of the holdouts, however, amount to their own shadow roster of anti-vaxxers mounting a behind-the-scenes resistance to Covid protocols — and the truth. -via Rolling Stone / September 26, 2021

The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
Cassius

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

1. Kyrie Irving PR relations coordinator pic.twitter.com/zPonJ4ykZJ— Ballsack Sports® (@BallsackSports) September 26, 2021 2. Just tell Kyrie Irving there's a microchip in the vaccine that prevents you from falling off the edge of the earth.100% taking it if you say that.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 26, 2021 3. Just read that article about Kyrie Irving and […]
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving yet to receive COVID vaccine shot?

Two days after Sean Marks told the media he’s “confident” that his team will meet league and city standards on COVID vaccinations by Opening Night, Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports reports that Irving “has yet to receive a vaccine shot,” citing “multiple league sources,” not further identified. Specifically, here’s what Weitzman reported Thursday afternoon, as part of a larger piece on the status of the NBA’s vaccination policies days before the opening of training camp… According to multiple league sources, Irving has yet to receive a vaccine shot. Both the Nets and a spokeswoman for Irving declined to comment on the record.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Has Not Been Vaccinated

Earlier this month, the NBA informed teams that local vaccination requirements will prevent unvaccinated players from playing or practicing at their home arenas. One of those players who could be affected by this situation is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. According to a report from Fox Sports, Irving has not...
NBA
Field Level Media

Kyrie Irving wants to keep vaccination status private

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving missed the team’s media day Monday, reportedly over health and safety protocols, but did speak to the media via Zoom. And the last thing he wanted to talk about was his vaccination status. Under New York City regulations, pro athletes are not allowed to practice or play — or ostensibly attend media day — in indoor spaces without at least the first of two vaccine shots for COVID-19.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Report: Kyrie Irving could skip games rather than get COVID vaccine

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving does not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and his aunt suggested to Rolling Stone that the NBA should reach some sort of compromise with anti-vaccine players that would allow them to compete in a reduced number of games. Rolling Stone's report Saturday on the...
NBA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins Vaccine Stance Will Cost Them Big Money

Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins have very publicly announced they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. Given the teams they play for, that will be a very costly decision. Irving will not be able to play for the Brooklyn Nets at home given restrictions on unvaccinated individuals in New York. The same goes for Andrew Wiggins with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. That means neither guy will be able to play any home games. That could be a big problem financially for both guys.
NBA
New York Post

Kyrie Irving reportedly not vaccinated as NYC mandate looms

If the Nets’ season started today, Kyrie Irving would be sidelined. The superstar guard has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Fox Sports, and therefore would not eligible to practice or play games in Brooklyn under New York City’s vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, the NBA told teams it would have to abide by COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their home cities. In New York, nobody over the age of 12 is allowed to enter “certain covered premises” without proof of at least one dose of a vaccination unless given an approved medical or religious exemption.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

