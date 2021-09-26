CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Riot Games and Netflix Drop First Trailer for 'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane'

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its November release, Riot Games and Netflix has now finally dropped the full trailer for its upcoming League of Legends animated series Arcane. Based on the massively popular MOBA from California-based video game developer, Arcane fans into the world of Runeterra where two deeply contrasting environments collide: the extravagant city of Piltover and the dark underbelly of Zaun. Focusing on the relationship between sisters Jinx and Vi, the series explores the backstory of numerous League characters in what Riot says is a standalone series created for more than just the game’s fans.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Netflix drops first trailer for tell-all Britney Spears documentary

A tell-all documentary on Britney Spears’ struggle against her oppressive conservatorship agreement is heading to Netflix – and we’ve got our first trailer. Britney vs Spears will chart the ongoing legal case to see the pop star freed from the court-ordered agreement that gave her father, Jamie, control over her estate and other aspects of her life back in 2008.
MOVIES
dotesports.com

New Arcane trailer teases Caitlyn’s visual update, other potential League of Legends champions

Riot Games released today a new teaser trailer for Arcane, the animated League of Legends series coming to Netflix later this year. The teaser, which is just 14 seconds in length, showcases some of the show’s characters, many of whom are League champions including the already-confirmed Vi and Jinx, in addition to a few others. The characters in the teaser are only shown from the neck-down, and their full identities are kept in secrecy. But it’s pretty clear that about eight seconds into the trailer, the body of Caitlyn from League of Legends is shown, all but confirming the champion’s presence in the show.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Netflix’s releases Arcane trailer and reveals November 6th premiere date

Netflix has released a new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming series based on the League of Legends universe, and also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6th. But you won’t be able to watch all of Arcane on that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts,” each consisting of three episodes released one week after the last. That means the first act will be out on November 6th, the next will release on November 13th, and the final one will premiere on November 20th.
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Former Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 designer joins Riot Games for upcoming League of Legends MMO

The upcoming MMORPG from Riot Games, which is set in the League of Legends universe, added its quest designer to its team earlier today. Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who previously worked for game development studio CD Projekt Red, will join Riot’s MMO team presumably as a quest designer. Tomaszkiewicz designed much of the questing material for recent CD Projekt Red games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey adult animated series gets a first trailer

Hulu has debuted the first trailer for Hit-Monkey, the upcoming adult animated series – and the final offering from the now-defunct Marvel Television – which follows a wronged Japanese snow monkey on a quest for revenge with the help of the ghost of an American assassin. The series was originally...
TV SERIES
The Game Haus

League of Legends Arcane Release Date Has Finally Been Revealed

After a lot of teasing and the knowledge that Arcane would be coming to Netflix sometime in the fall, the League of Legends Arcane Release Date has finally been revealed. A new full-length trailer for the first-ever League of Legends-inspired show gave a lot more structure to the story along with its release date. The show will release in three acts. Here is a look at the trailer along with when the show will release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Animated Series#Netflix Drop#Moba#Fortiche
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

ARCANE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Official Teaser!

JINX (voiced by Ella Purnell) JAYCE (voiced by Kevin Alejandro) CAITLYN (voiced by Katie Leung) SILCO (voiced by Jason Spisak) MEL (voiced by Toks Olagundoye) VANDER (voiced by JB Blanc) VIKTOR (voiced by Harry Lloyd) ABOUT ARCANE. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Controversial Horror Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

With the first day of October comes not only brand new waves of content across the many streaming services but a fresh batch of horror titles that all of them are eager to get in front of horror hungry audiences for spooky season. Though Netflix will be debuting some original horror content throughout the month it's the controversial movie they added today that audiences should be aware of, 2012's The Devil Inside. Unlike movies like I Spit On Your Grave or Cannibal Holocaust which made headlines and became infamous because of gratuitous violence, The Devil Inside reached its infamy levels for a different reason. Spoilers follow!
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Arcane' Trailer Reveals the Explosive Origin Story of Fan-Favorite 'League of Legends' Champions

We finally have a full trailer for Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe. What’s even better is that the new trailer comes attached to a release date. As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix released the new trailer today, detailing what fans can expect from the upcoming limited series which will be released starting in early November.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
PCGamesN

League of Legends Arcane show starts in just over a month

The League of Legends Arcane animated series has finally got a release date, and despite being on Netflix it’s not dropping all at once. We already knew that the first League of Legends TV series would appear this Autumn/Fall, but now Riot has confirmed it will launch on November 7 at 2:00 AM BST – and there’s a cool new trailer to boot.
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Riot releases official trailer, launch date for Arcane

Riot Games and Netflix have finally given a taste of one of the most anticipated shows of the year by releasing the official trailer for Arcane, the upcoming animated series based on the globally popular video game League of Legends. Arcane will be Riot’s first television series and will premiere...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Riot’s Arcane Netflix Series Ready To Premiere In November

Riot Games and Netflix Have Partnered To Release Arcane, An Upcoming Series. Riot Games released its debut title, League of Legends, in 2009 and the rest has literally been history. Since then, there’s been spin-off games based on the expansive universe and now, Riot Games and Netflix will be launching an animated series based on the franchise. Arcane will bring the League of Legends universe to television screens beginning in November.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How Many Episodes is League of Legends Arcane?

Riot Games and Netflix have partnered to create Arcane, an animated television series based on the League of Legends lore. Riot revealed the show awhile ago now, but a cryptic marketing campaign announcing the show's official release date began on Sep. 20. Arcane will finally be available for people to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy