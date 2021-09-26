Riot Games and Netflix Drop First Trailer for 'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane'
Ahead of its November release, Riot Games and Netflix has now finally dropped the full trailer for its upcoming League of Legends animated series Arcane. Based on the massively popular MOBA from California-based video game developer, Arcane fans into the world of Runeterra where two deeply contrasting environments collide: the extravagant city of Piltover and the dark underbelly of Zaun. Focusing on the relationship between sisters Jinx and Vi, the series explores the backstory of numerous League characters in what Riot says is a standalone series created for more than just the game's fans.
