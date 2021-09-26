Riot Games and Netflix Drop First Trailer for 'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane'

Riot Games released today a new teaser trailer for Arcane, the animated League of Legends series coming to Netflix later this year. The teaser, which is just 14 seconds in length, showcases some of the show’s characters, many of whom are League champions including the already-confirmed Vi and Jinx, in addition to a few others. The characters in the teaser are only shown from the neck-down, and their full identities are kept in secrecy. But it’s pretty clear that about eight seconds into the trailer, the body of Caitlyn from League of Legends is shown, all but confirming the champion’s presence in the show.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO