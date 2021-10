September in the Florida Keys brings the first day of fall, but not falling temperatures. That usually happens in October. But the most-anticipated seasonal change comes with local specials in local restaurants. Whether it’s a BOGO entree, an extended happy hour or half-price pasta, September is the month for locals to enjoy the culinary creations of our friends and neighbors, while restaurant and bar owners often show their appreciation with fall food and drink specials. Some local specials last through September, while others are offered all year long.

