CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Donald Trump could be charged with multiple crimes over his attempts to overturn his loss in Georgia, report says

By Alia Shoaib, John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXNv9_0c8Qhh5s00
Former President Donald Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump could be charged with crimes over Georgia election interference, a new report says.
  • The report says Trump and his allies pressured Georgia officials to overturn his loss in the state.
  • Trump is facing several investigations in relation to his post-election conduct in Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump could be charged with multiple crimes over election interference in Georgia, a new analysis says.

The report by the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington, DC, analyzed publicly available evidence that showed that Trump and his allies attempted to pressure Georgia officials to "change the lawful outcome of the election."

A key piece of evidence is the now-infamous call Trump made to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 3 in which the then-president told him to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"There's no way I lost Georgia," Trump repeatedly said throughout the call. "There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Those assertions were false, as Biden won the state by nearly 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the longtime Republican stronghold since 1992.

The report added that Trump publicly pressured and personally contacted several other Republican officials in Georgia to ask for their help in overturning his electoral loss in the state, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. Trump reportedly placed direct calls to the officials in December to urge them to go along with "his increasingly desperate plans to decertify his loss," the report said.

For you

"We conclude that Trump's post-election conduct in Georgia leaves him at substantial risk of possible state charges predicated on multiple crimes," the report said. "These charges potentially include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud; intentional interference with performance of election duties; conspiracy to commit election fraud; criminal solicitation; and state RICO violations."

The report also added that criminal liability could extend to some Trump allies, including his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani appeared before committees in the Georgia Capitol with the intent of persuading state lawmakers to "take extraordinary action to reverse Biden's win," the report noted.

In February, Raffensperger's office opened an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also launched a criminal investigation into Trump's conduct related to the election.

The Brookings Institution report analyzed these investigations and suggested the crimes that Trump could be charged with, along with his legal defenses.

The report suggested that Trump would likely claim immunity, arguing that he cannot be prosecuted for actions taken while he was in office.

Former presidents enjoy a measure of immunity for actions taken that "fall somewhere within the scope of his lawful duties as a federal official," according to the report.

However, in this case, Trump's actions were "well outside the scope of his official duties," the report noted.

For months, Trump has continued to promote debunked claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, speaking of ballots coming from ceilings and pushing for forensic vote audits in closely contested states like Arizona and Wisconsin.

The former president is facing several criminal investigations over his conduct while in office, as well as his personal finances.

Comments / 3349

Joe Grimm
11d ago

I think it's kind of strange does anyone else think all they do is investigate into Trump he's done nothing wrong but they won't investigate into the fraud on the election anybody else feel that way

Reply(206)
382
Tony Lorenzo
11d ago

This is ridiculous. The potential so called charges need to be brought against Biden, not Trump. The phone calls have been released and the conspiracy theories have been debunked, and asking for evidence of election fraud does not show intention to commit fraud. What about Hillary claiming Russian collusion and her attorney who is being charged? Why isn't the left wing media covering the Arizona audit results which have been released? Is it because the results don't support their narrative or "The Big Lie?"

Reply(56)
194
John Cole
11d ago

It’s about time the Orange Baby gets what’s rightfully due an orange jumpsuit. He should have been put in one a long time ago. Ha Ha Ha I love it. Now get his kids.

Reply(39)
175
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Brookings Institution#Republican#State#Democratic
Washington Post

Mike Lee may finally pay for his Trump sycophancy

The Republican senator from Utah knew John Eastman’s crackpot theory to overthrow the election was hogwash. Nevertheless, he took the path of least resistance. He did not go public with the attempted coup. Instead, as The Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their new book “Peril,” Lee called around state legislators to see whether Republicans were sending alternate slates of delegates. When there were none, he breathed a sigh of relief that Eastman’s stunt wouldn’t work.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

248K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy