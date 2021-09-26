CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Margaret Holden Sellers, 93

Cover picture for the articleSUPPLY — Margaret Holden Sellers age 93, of Supply, NC passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the Universal Healthcare, Bolivia. Margaret was born in Brunswick County, NC on Thursday, December 1, 1927 to the late George Washington and Florence Jean Lewis Holden. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin C. Sellers, siblings, James Cecil Holden, Sr., Wilbur Holden, Marie H. Scola and half siblings, Clyde Holden, Rutherford Holden, Beulah Parker and her fur-baby “Trixie”.

