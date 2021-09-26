James Wesley Braswell, 72

WINNABOW — James Wesley Braswell was born on February 20, 1949, in Wilmington, NC. He passed away on September 23, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Wes was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved flying! He was well known in Southport, NC for his many efforts to feed the shut ins and less fortunate folks. He was famous for giving away clothes, coats and whatever he felt another person needed. Wes graduated from Balboa High School in 1967 and immediately signed up for duty with the US Navy at the tender age of 17. He did 3 tours of duty to Vietnam on an aircraft carrier, Bonn Homme Richard in armament/ordinance. Earning the Bronze Star when he and another sailor pitched a live bomb over the deck and saved the ship and fellow seaman. This was only recently brought to his attention, nearly 50 years after the fact. He was very proud of his recognition.