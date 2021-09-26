CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

James Wesley Braswell, 72

By Fulwood Funeral Service
portcitydaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNABOW — James Wesley Braswell was born on February 20, 1949, in Wilmington, NC. He passed away on September 23, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Wes was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved flying! He was well known in Southport, NC for his many efforts to feed the shut ins and less fortunate folks. He was famous for giving away clothes, coats and whatever he felt another person needed. Wes graduated from Balboa High School in 1967 and immediately signed up for duty with the US Navy at the tender age of 17. He did 3 tours of duty to Vietnam on an aircraft carrier, Bonn Homme Richard in armament/ordinance. Earning the Bronze Star when he and another sailor pitched a live bomb over the deck and saved the ship and fellow seaman. This was only recently brought to his attention, nearly 50 years after the fact. He was very proud of his recognition.

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Obituaries
Southport, NC
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Southport, NC
City
Winnabow, NC
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy