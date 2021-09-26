CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant to welcome leading chefs to Expo 2020

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new dining concept exclusive to Expo 2020 Dubai will host a glittering line-up of international guest chefs from some of the world’s finest restaurants. The Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant will welcome a rotating selection of chefs from Michelin-star restaurants and establishments featured in the ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ and offer ultra-luxurious experiences that include nine-course chef’s table tasting menus, book signings and photo opportunities.

