Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant to welcome leading chefs to Expo 2020
A new dining concept exclusive to Expo 2020 Dubai will host a glittering line-up of international guest chefs from some of the world’s finest restaurants. The Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant will welcome a rotating selection of chefs from Michelin-star restaurants and establishments featured in the ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ and offer ultra-luxurious experiences that include nine-course chef’s table tasting menus, book signings and photo opportunities.www.breakingtravelnews.com
