Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant to welcome leading chefs to Expo 2020

We’ve hunted down the best taco joints, moreish markets and the hot-ticket hotels that make a mean Negroni, with help from our food-minded insider. Dab hand in the kitchen Joe Laker originally hails from Hull, but, over the past few years, he’s made himself at home in London as head chef at Fenn restaurant in Fulham. Having lived in the British capital’s trendy east end before moving west to open his spot, he’s experienced the diverse sides of London’s dining scene and has his finger firmly on the culinary pulse. Here, he guides us around his favourite foodie haunts, from restaurants and cafes to markets and street-food stalls…

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO