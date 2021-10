One of the ‘must see’ attractions at Dubai Expo 2020 is gearing up to open its doors to the public on October 1st. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

