Actraiser Renaissance and Castlevania Advance Collection are now available on Steam

Multi-genre games are uncommon today, and they are even rarer back in the day. Still, one such game existed back in the 90s, a god game called ActRaiser for the SNES. It joined together strategy and side-scrolling platforming. During its platforming stages, you play as the godlike “The Master”, liberating the land from “The Evil One.” After each stage, the game transitions to a top-down view strategy game, where then you play as an angel, rebuilding liberated land and defending them from monsters. If that sounds cool and you want to play it, then you’re in luck, because SQUARE ENIX has just reintroduced the game to the mainstream media. ActRaiser Renaissance is a remake of the original, coming out on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Android. But when is ActRaiser Renaissance’s release date?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO