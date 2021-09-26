CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Actraiser Renaissance and Castlevania Advance Collection are now available on Steam

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article------------- Actraiser Renaissance. Actraiser Renaissance includes remastered visuals, plus an “upgrade” to the soundtrack though you can stick to the original if you want, as well as new save game features, new difficulty levels, and even new content like “new stories, expanded action and realm management gameplay, additional action stages, an all-new realm, and a new, powerful boss!”

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

Four Beloved Castlevania Games Available Now on Xbox

For the first time ever, you can play Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the Castlevania Advance Collection! You’ve never seen these beloved Castlevania titles like this before. Lovingly remastered by Konami and M2, the updated versions of these critically acclaimed title bring incredible new features. And, you can play the Americas, European, or Japanese release of each title, as they are all included in the Castlevania Advance Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Crysis Remastered is now available on Steam

Players who have the original Crysis game in their Steam library can get their hands on the remastered game today with a 50% discount!. Crytek announced today that the remake of their iconic FPS shooter, Crysis, has arrived at Steam today. Crysis Remastered contains the original renowned shooter’s action-packed, single-player, sandbox gameplay, updated with remastered visuals, high-quality textures, better art assets, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

‘Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ is now available on Apple Arcade

the latest entry in the long-running Castlevania series of games, is now available as an Apple Arcade exclusive. While it’s not a new game per se, it’s one that most Castlevania fans haven’t had a chance to play yet. Series publisher Konami first announced the game back in 2018 before releasing it only in Canada in 2019 and then subsequently delisting it from the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Minecraft Dungeons’ is now available on Steam

Minecraft Dungeons is no longer a Microsoft Store exclusive, meaning it is now available on Steam. A mixture of Diablo meets everyone’s favourite sandbox game, Minecraft, the action RPG has benefited substantially from a steady stream of DLC (downloadable content) since its release in May 2020 and the Steam version provides exactly that.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch#Konami#Square Enix#Save Load
gamefreaks365.com

Chessplosion is available now on Steam

Chessplosion is an explosive take on the classic strategy table game. It is now available on PC via Steam. Chessplosion, the next project from solo indie developer CT Matthews, was released today. Chessplosion is an arcade action puzzle game in which you drop chess piece-shaped bombs to trigger chain reactions and trap opponents; it’s a great mix of chess and Bomberman.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Syberia 1 and 2 are free to keep on Steam this week

Microids has announced a Steam sale on many of their games, and in celebration have also revealed they will be giving away two of their classic point and click games in anticipation for their next big release in the series due out later this year. However, the two games are only free to keep for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Castlevania Advance Collection Officially Confirmed For Switch, Launches Later Today

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo officially announced the Castlevania Advance Collection for Switch. The collection will of course include the following four games, with several enhanced features:. Castlevania Circle Of The Moon. Castlevania Harmony Of Dissonance. Castlevania Aria Of Sorrow. Dracula X. The collection is scheduled to release for Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Actraiser Renaissance Switch gameplay

New gameplay has emerged offering a first look at Actraiser Renaissance. Square Enix unveiled the game during today’s Nintendo Direct, and immediately launched the title. For those that missed out on the news, check out the following overview:. Experience the revival of the 90’s classic hit “Actraiser”. ABOUT. Actraiser Renaissance...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Actraiser Renaissance is a remake of the 2D SNES classic, out now on PC

Nintendo had a little something for everyone during its Nintendo Direct yesterday. The company has championed mini online digital presentations, usually taking about 30 minutes to showcase upcoming projects. Yesterday’s event was no different, offering up new titles in the works. One standout from the event was a surprise remake of the 1991 SNES game, ActRaiser. What’s even more surprising is that the remake in question, Actraiser Renaissance, has also launched on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Actraiser Renaissance announced for PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android; now available

Square Enix has announced and released Actraiser Renaissance for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC (Steam), iOS (App Store), and Android (Google Play). Heaven, earth and mankind—create and destroy everything according to your will!. Experience the revival of the ’90s classic hit, Actraiser. Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with...
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Castlevania Advance Collection

When it comes to metroidvanias, I have always been a bigger fan of the “Vania” part of the genre. I do like Metroid, like every other sane human out there, but the open-ended Castlevania games have always fascinated me more than anythingelse. Mostly because those were mainly released when I was a kid taking my poorly lit Game Boy Advance everywhere I’d go. Nowadays, getting a hold of these three titles in a good condition will cost you a few good hundred bucks. That isn’t the case anymore. Thanks to the fantastic Castlevania Advance Collection, we can now play these gems in more modern consoles, Switch included.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Available Now For PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox And PC

After the week’s info leaks, Konami has finally announced the Castlevania Advance Collection. Best of all, it’s available right now!. As reported earlier in the week, the collection contains the three Game Boy Advance titles in Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, as well as the SNES remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood in Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

ActRaiser Renaissance is a pleasant surprise for SNES fans, and it’s out right now

A revival of the legendary Super Nintendo original for Switch, PS4, PC, and mobile. My biggest surprise at today’s Nintendo Direct, by far, was Square Enix’s reveal and insta-release of ActRaiser Renaissance — an unlikely return of the action-platformer-meets-heavenly-town-builder-sim ActRaiser. It’s a Super Nintendo classic — no “cult” needed. The...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Direct: Actraiser Renaissance is Out Now

Well, that came out of nowhere. Actraiser remains one of the most beloved SNES-era video games ever made. Boasting a mix of platforming and simulation-style gameplay, it was a quirky combo of two genres unlikely to mix well together. Now, Square Enix has not only finally opted to rerelease the game on a Nintendo platform, but also go all-out with a full-blown remaster/remake dubbed Actraiser Renaissance.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ActRaiser Renaissance Release Date: When is ActRaiser Renaissance coming out?

Multi-genre games are uncommon today, and they are even rarer back in the day. Still, one such game existed back in the 90s, a god game called ActRaiser for the SNES. It joined together strategy and side-scrolling platforming. During its platforming stages, you play as the godlike “The Master”, liberating the land from “The Evil One.” After each stage, the game transitions to a top-down view strategy game, where then you play as an angel, rebuilding liberated land and defending them from monsters. If that sounds cool and you want to play it, then you’re in luck, because SQUARE ENIX has just reintroduced the game to the mainstream media. ActRaiser Renaissance is a remake of the original, coming out on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Android. But when is ActRaiser Renaissance’s release date?
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

The Last of Us will be getting all new content announced tomorrow

Despite being a console exclusive, The Last of Us franchise has seen critical appeal from fans, but those fans are also desperate for more. Thankfully, Naughty Dog will be holding an event tomorrow known as The Last of Us Day, where they will also be announcing some brand new content.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy new gameplay shows of combat and exploration

Following on from their domination in the Hollywood Box Office, Marvel has been expanding into the realm of video games as well (I mean, they always have, but even more so now than before). The next Marvel game launching is based on the Guardians of the Galaxy, and so far we’ve seen very little about how it actually plays.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is now launching February 2022

The remastered collection of the first two Life is Strange games was due to launch shortly after the recently released sequel, Life is Strange: True Colors. However, it was delayed until an unspecified date in 2022 as the team wanted to focus on True Colors before it launched, but now Square Enix has confirmed an official launch date.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy