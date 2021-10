Nice way to play into the hands of Chinese propaganda that the West isn't about international law, but that they are more interested to keep down any rivals. The Chinese "propaganda" is actually right about the West's (in particular the USA's) intent. It's shown even by the American's behaviors toward their own allies. You, along with majority of your fellow citizens, have been brainwashed, repeatedly, by American propaganda (a.k.a political marketing) whenever it attempts to take on an foreign rivals (or allies) in order to gain public supports. The real problem is that you, along with your fellow citizens, will always conclude with "So What?" and then promptly forget about the evil act at the end.

