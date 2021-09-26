1 man hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Police responded to reports of a person shot in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the area of North Dixie Drive and Neva Drive on the report of a person shot around 2:17 a.m.

The man was located at Grandview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to regional dispatch.

The sheriff’s office says this matter remains under investigation.

