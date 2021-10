The top 2023 UNC Basketball recruiting target will no longer be in the Tar Heels’ backyard but the pursuit will continue on. Five-star point guard Robert Dillingham is set to leave the state of North Carolina and play the final two years of his high school career in California. The Charlotte Observer reported on Thursday that Dillingham and his family have made the decision to move. He previously spent the past two seasons at Combine Academy in Charlotte where he developed into one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class.

