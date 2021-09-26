CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sunday Brunch disrupted as Channel 4 technical problems continue

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noQTc_0c8QezYf00
(Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Channel 4 has continued to experience disruption after going off air on Saturday due to a technical problem, the broadcaster has said.

The issues briefly interrupted cookery show Sunday Brunch as viewers’ screens went blank.

The programme apologised to viewers on social media, saying people are “working very hard behind the scenes” to fix the problems.

Speaking on air, host Tim Lovejoy added that “things keep happening that shouldn’t be happening”.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We continue to experience disruption to our services due to technical issues.

“We’re working hard to resume our normal services and appreciate your continued understanding and patience.”

On Saturday Channel 4 and More4 went off air.

Channel 5 also faced technical issues and went off air on Saturday.

Red Bee Media which handles playout services for Channel 4 and Channel 5, said the disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said: “We confirm that all staff at our Broadcast Centre in west London were safely evacuated following activation of the fire suppression systems.

“As a result of this incident and the automatic safety measures set in motion at the time, several services originating from the Broadcast Centre have been disrupted.

“London Fire Brigade attended the scene, and once they had determined that the building is safe, people were allowed to return to the building.

“We are continuing to work to restore all services and remedy any issues caused by this incident.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lovejoy
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Brunch#Channel 5#West London#More4#Red Bee Media#Channel 4 And#London Fire Brigade
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ could invade homes through toilet, warns pest expert

Giant rats the “size of cats” have been invading UK homes with some even entering via the toilet, a pest expert has claimed.Andrew Dellbridge, the boss of Ace Pest Control, said that rodents in Norwich had become “bigger and braver” after lockdown and even forced one couple to leave their home.During one of his jobs, he said a customer had been left shocked after finding a rat swimming in her toilet bowl.“She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently,” he told...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Dirt

Livin’ Large in a Tiny Flat With an Impeccable London Location

Click here to read the full article. This skinny flat may not have that much room but that room is in London! There’s just something so adorable about a small home. It may hearken back to our youthful fantasies of living in a doll’s house, but, it seems, especially when the tiny space is in London, it’s particularly irresistible. This famously narrow building — just six feet across at its skinniest — just so happens to be in a very sought after, lovely, leafy part of the capital, South Kensington SW7. Thurloe Square, its more precise location, is between South Kensington tube...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Condor Ferries 'letting Channel Islands down' with sailing disruptions

Travellers have been left frustrated with disruption to "sporadic" Condor Ferries schedules. One couple visiting Guernsey had to sleep on the floor of a slow ferry, after their return sailing to Portsmouth was rerouted to Poole. Ella and Nigel Davie, from the Isle of Wight, said the company was "letting...
ECONOMY
Dirt

Luxury Penthouse in London’s Battersea Power Station Seeks $21.5 Million (Pig Balloon Not Included)

Click here to read the full article. What happens when a beautiful, iconic building in a city center has outlived its original use? It gets made into trendy and expensive condominiums, of course! Such is the fate of Battersea Power Station in London. For years after its decommissioning as power station in 1983, its fate was uncertain, including possible demolition. Fortunately, a group of investors came to its rescue in 2012, redeveloping the building and its 43 acres in South London to be mixed residential, office, and retail use. In addition, the London Underground was extended to create two new...
REAL ESTATE
Distractify

Has Brian Laundrie Been Active on Spotify After He Was Reported Missing?

Why are followers of the Gabby Petito case finding Brian Laundrie's Spotify account activity suspicious? Petito's case has drawn national attention ever since she was initially reported missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie initially drew suspicion after returning home without Petito to North Port, Fla. in Petito's van on Sept. 1. Petito's boyfriend refused to speak with authorities about her whereabouts, even though he was the last person with her. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 14.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off interrupted once again by Channel 4 problems

Great British Bake Off 2021 aired its second episode tonight (September 28), but Channel 4 was having a harder time than the contestants. The broadcaster has been dealing with technical difficulties since the weekend, fielding complaints during First Dates yesterday (September 27) and Great British Bake Off this evening. Viewers...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Amazon Launches Channels Service in India, Will Continue Acquiring Premium Films

Amazon Prime Video Channels has landed in India, where the streaming platform’s a la carte service is now available with eight of the country’s popular networks, and more to come. Already available in 11 territories, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K. and Germany, Prime Video Channels content is available through...
BUSINESS
skiddle.com

Reggae brunch - Summer Terrace - Sunday Skank - SUN 19TH SEPT

12:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 3:00pm) FINAL SUNDAY SKANK!!! IF YOU MISSED IT , THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE !!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. FINAL SUNDAY SKANK!!!. IF YOU MISSED IT , THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE...
RESTAURANTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy