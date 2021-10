Sheila Ann Mankin, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away on, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the age of 72. No services are scheduled at this time. Sheila had a deep love for the arts. While she enjoyed gardening and interior design, she had a true passion for photography and dance. Growing up she loved going to the Disco and later through much dedication, opened a Dance Studio to continue to do what she loved.