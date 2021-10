Submitted by Steve Snowden. I’m am writing in objection to the Guest Column by Brad Brown, “Eliminating ‘Us’ and ‘Them’”, both because of misinformation and the disingenuousness of the piece. First, the current push is to limit the number of VRs to those that are currently permitted and compliant. As long as his VR is both he is not going to lose his ability to gain the rental income. While some of those who object to VRs may want to eliminate them all, the only way that will happen is by possible attrition if the owners stop maintaining them in compliance, or if the permits are no longer allowed to convey with the property upon sale. Second, owner-occupied vacation rentals are likely to be placed in a different category without the limits. Again, he is not going to lose his ability to rent the cottage on his property as a VR as long as he keeps it in compliance.

