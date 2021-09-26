CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to prune hydrangeas and when you should do it

By Katie Mortram
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hydrangeas are a common, but beautiful sight in most gardens. Each plant can hold hundreds of flowers which are grouped together in small bursts with colors ranging from pink to purple to blue. They’re not the easiest to care for though, needing regular watering and occasional pruning. Unsure how to...

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

When Should You Use Sea Salt for Cooking?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For years the salt that was used to season foods in American kitchens and dining rooms was simple and recognizable. There was one choice generally for sale on the shelves of the supermarket: iodized salt, also known as table salt. It's only in the last 20 years or so that the choice of salt (sodium chloride, in science speak) has expanded beyond that single option sold in cardboard canisters. These days kosher salt, coarse salt, sea salt, fine sea salt, flaky sea salt, smoked sea salt, fleur de sel, pink Himalyan salt, and more are all readily available. The sheer number of salt options has grown right along with consumer confusion about which type to use, how much of it, and at what point in the recipe. Here, we're explaining what sea salt is and when it should be used.
RECIPES
KRON4 News

Everything your lawn needs in the fall in order to survive winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What does your lawn need to survive the winter? Once the leaves begin to fall and the temperature starts to drop, it’s time to get ready for winter. That means breaking out a new set of clothes and preparing to spend more time outside.  If you […]
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrangeas#Prune#Pruning#Birds
Domaine

10 Tips to Make Your Bathroom Smell Good All the Time

Bathrooms can so easily swing on the pendulum from "spa-like retreat" to "smelly, dirty, and damp," sometimes seemingly overnight. But funky smells in the bathroom are not inevitable. By keeping your bathroom clean, keeping up with a few chores, and adding some scent-boosters to your space, keeping your bathroom smelling...
HOME & GARDEN
azbigmedia.com

What to do when you’re home sick

No one can be perfectly well 100% of the time, and no one should be expected to be. If you’re feeling sick it’s best to take time off from work and other activities and concentrate on getting better. If you do this, you’ll be well again much more quickly, plus you won’t pass your bug or cold or anything else onto your work colleagues and friends.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Run When You Don’t Feel Like It

Sometimes it’s hard to get out there and run when you just don’t feel like it. Here are seven tips to help you get going on a bad day. According to a recent poll by Runner’s World, 24% of those who responded said that they skip their runs on a bad day. The other 76% of runners stated that they stick to their training schedule despite how they feel. I would love to be among the 76%, but unfortunately, I’m not there yet. After a hard day at work, it can be incredibly challenging to lace up and pound the pavement. Here are some tips that have helped me when I lack the motivation I need to get out there.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
pawtracks.com

5 things you should never do when you’re caring for baby hamsters

The only thing cuter than our little pets is their even littler babies. As you’d expect, these miniatures take some extra-specialized care since they’re growing and developing. Even if you’re a hamster-rearing pro, you might find yourself a beginner pet parent again when your rodent becomes a parent herself. Figuring out what to do is important, but knowing what not to do is essential. When discovering how to take care of baby hamsters, don’t do these five things.
ANIMALS
SPY

Make Laundry Day Less of a Chore With One of the Best Laundry Baskets

The average person is more than happy to spend time choosing the right TV, the right home theater system and the right streaming device. However, when it comes to the less glamorous items in the household, not so much. While you may not get the same level of enjoyment from the best laundry baskets, shoe racks and cotton sheets, most people don’t realize the difference picking the right one/ones for your personal needs can make. Why and How to Choose the Best Laundry Basket Choosing a laundry basket that is well suited to your needs ensures it’s capable of performing the exact...
HOME & GARDEN
Tom's Guide

How to load a dishwasher the right way

How to load a dishwasher is something we’ve all argued about at least once. While we all know the basics, there are always debates over what should go where and why. Is it any wonder when there’s little guidance given in the dishwasher itself, and the variation of racks and baskets you can find in different models?
CHINA
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING
hunker.com

Martha Stewart's 1-Ingredient Egg Hack Makes 'the Best Scrambled Eggs'

In case you haven't noticed, we love our egg hacks. We love peeling egg hacks, a classic hard-boiled egg hack, an envelope egg hack, and basically any tip or trick that results in a yummy egg dish. Plus, today, we have a brand new hack to add to that list. It comes courtesy of Martha Stewart and involves one simple ingredient.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
449K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy