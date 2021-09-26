CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

An early week warm-up with more sunshine

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with an increase in afternoon temperatures as high pressure moves off the coast and winds shift back to the southwest. Our highs through the period will climb into the 70s to mid 80s. By Tuesday afternoon a backdoor front will slide in from the north and could trigger a stray shower or storm and throw a few more clouds at us.

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Day, Scattered Rain For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised. Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.     Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.   Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.  
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Warming up over the weekend then turning wet early next week

Boy, it doesn't get much nicer than this to start October! After a cool and crisp start to our Friday with lows down around 40 degrees, plenty of sunshine allowed for a nice recovery and a seasonably mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After another similarly cool night tonight, the first weekend of October will feature a nice warm up, as highs climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and a few degrees better than that by Sunday. Saturday is the better weekend day from start to finish, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. While Sunday will start off with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Most of us may be able to eke out a dry Sunday, although a shower or two may sneak into the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley before sunset on Sunday. Shower chances will then increase for everyone Sunday night and more so early next week. In fact, the chance for at least a few showers will be a daily fixture in the forecast all of next week, along with a gradual cooling trend throughout the week.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Warming up this weekend

With clear skies and overnight lows, tonight will once again be on the cool side as temperatures will range between the mid 40’s to the mid 50’s. We’ll continue to see nice weather to start the weekend as high pressure continues to be in control of our weather. A cold front will; however; start to work its way into our area Sunday bringing in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Sunday is projected to be the warmest day out this weekend bringing with highs in the low to mid 80’s. This will be above normal by some 10 degrees to start the month of October. Late Sunday looks to be our first opportunity of seeing those showers and possible thunderstorms for parts of the area. Most of the showers and thunderstorms that we will see look to be west of the I-95 corridor. Rain showers will stick around heading into the beginning of next week as average high temperatures will continue to be above normal. The current thinking is that high pressure will then begin to build behind the front later next week. Stay with WDVM for further updates.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian
WDBJ7.com

Dry fall weekend ahead next week’s rain

Saturday and Sunday offer up a return of warmer temperatures that will be slightly above average. Highs in the 70s and low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving in Sunday afternoon. We have a slight chance for a showers late Sunday. Several models...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Warming up this weekend, turning wet next week

The first weekend of October will feature a nice warm up, as highs climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and a few degrees better than that by Sunday. Saturday is the better weekend day from start to finish, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. While Sunday will start off with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Most of us may be able to eke out a dry Sunday, although a shower or two may sneak into the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley before sunset on Sunday. Shower chances will then increase for everyone Sunday night and more so early next week. In fact, the chance for at least a few showers will be a daily fixture in the forecast all of next week, along with a gradual cooling trend throughout the week.
ENVIRONMENT
whdh.com

Weekend’s Warming Up

It was a beautiful day out there today to round out the work week and that will linger into Saturday as well. We won’t be quite as chilly tonight as last night. This morning, many of us woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few low to mid 40s may pop up tomorrow morning but most will fall to the upper 40s. Still fall like. Still cool. Just not as chilly as last night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localdvm.com

Sunshine and warming temperatures Saturday

Expect beautiful sunshine Saturday after cool and crisp temperatures this morning. Unfortunately, these cool and crisp days will depart from us as we begin a new week. Highs will rise into the 80s, with lows in the 60s. A bit of humidity will return with a chance of on and off rain showers as early as Sunday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Some Showers To Kick Off A Great Fall Colors Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some showers possible into Saturday, but it shouldn’t hinder the plans of those who want to go out and see all the fall colors. According to the WCCO Weather Team, scattered rain will stick to the western region of the state for most of Friday, and then shift to east and central Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin by the evening and Saturday morning. There could be showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into Saturday. The weekend overall will be cool, but still above average. Saturday is expected to hit high temps in the low-70s. Sunday looks a bit more sunny with similar high temps. Meanwhile, it might be the best weekend to see fall colors in the northern part of Minnesota. It looks like dry weather into late next week.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Morning With Afternoon Warm-Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another chilly and foggy start with some waking up to temperatures in the upper 30’s. It’s really going to warm up today with high pressure in place ahead of an approaching low that’ll bring rain overnight. Temperatures will be well above normal in the mid to even upper 70’s for some. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Enjoy the sunshine today and get out and do fall festivities! This evening is also going to be the last 7:00 PM sunset. Tomorrow, it’ll be before 7:00pm! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A cold front will bring showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day on Sunday. No severe weather is expected but it will stay mild in the mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The work week will be unsettled with the chance for rain each day. We will be above normal for our highs by nearly 5° and our lows won’t be as chilly as they will stay around 60°! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy