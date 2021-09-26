CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thomas Nibbe Sermon: The Jesus in Emily was Pure Gold

By Marin
marinlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! May this Sunday be a day of wonderful, amazing, and endearing experiences for you and yours! We’ve been excited and warmed by the baptism of five infants in the church in the past several weeks at Holy Cross. We are also excited by the activity and interest in our church of young couples, some, of course, with children. This was seemingly in answer to specific prayers that the Lord would bless us with families starting out their lives together. We are looking forward to hosting the Central Pacific District’s Discipleship Retreat this coming October 15-17, 2021 in Pacifica, CA. Meanwhile, the work of SpiritCare Ministry for Seniors continues to prosper during the present pandemic.

