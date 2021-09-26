CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Off the scale’: film studios launch post-Covid marketing blitz

By Mark Sweney
 6 days ago
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, which premiered over the summer.

Hollywood studios are planning a £250m-plus UK marketing blitz to promote the return of blockbusters to the big screen over the next 18 months, as the much-delayed premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, gives the industry the confidence to plot a post-pandemic boom in new releases.

With cinemas forced to shut for months since the coronavirus hit in February last year, and moviegoers showing a reluctance to return en masse when they have been able to open, plans to release at least 160 films have been on hold.

The public can expect to be bombarded with ads across media spanning TV, billboards and poster sites across the country, as well as blanket web campaigns, for a string of blockbusters finally getting a big-screen release.

Big-budget films on the way to cinemas include Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Matrix Resurrections and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Now, with cinemas for the most part back to normal operations – more than four-fifths globally are allowed to open, according to the research firm Omdia – the logjam of films will mean that three years’ worth of releases hit cinemas in the next 18 months.

While a number of major films have had a big screen premiere over the summer, such as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and F9, the thrice-delayed premiere of Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond is widely viewed as the symbolic end of the release drought.

“A quarter of a billion pounds worth of [promotional] media [spend] will ensure that no one is unaware that video is back in the game,” says Kim Bayley, the chief executive of the Entertainment Retailers Association, which compiled the figure following a briefing with BASE, the British Association for Screen Entertainment.

“This level of marketing support is off the scale. After 18 months when the video industry has been starved of releases because of the cinema blackout, this is a dramatic comeback.”

Omdia estimates that three-quarters of films that had their release date put on ice have waited for either a full theatrical premiere, or a traditional cinema launch alongside being debuted on a streaming service.

The Matrix 4: Resurrections, one of the upcoming cinema releases. Photograph: Warner Bros

Digital video viewing and streaming surged as UK families were stuck at home during lockdown, with revenues rising by 37.7% to £2.9bn in 2020. However, sales of DVDs and Blu-rays, which rely on new releases, fell by a quarter last year to £356m.

“Our business has been very resilient during the pandemic,” said Paul Newton, the head of commercial at Sky Store, the broadcaster’s paid-for movie service. “We have all done a great job promoting and re-promoting [back] catalogue, but new releases remain the biggest driver.”

The marketing blitz comes as cinema owners prepare for the biggest weekend at the box office in more than two years, as the world public premiere of Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 on Thursday marks the symbolic end of the COVID pandemic for hard-hit theatre owners.

Theatres are taking on extra staff to handle the crowds - Vue, the UK’s third biggest chain, has increased its workforce by 450 to almost 5,000 nationwide - with advance bookings indicating No Time to Die is on track to be the second biggest Bond film of all time at the UK box office. Flagship cinema locations in major cities, such as London, are playing the new film back-to-back from midnight on Thursday.

Skyfall, the biggest film in the super spy franchise and second highest grossing film in British box office history, took £103m. In 2015 Spectre, the second biggest Bond film, took £95m in the UK.

Despite the promising signs of a recovery it will take several years for annual ticket sales to return to pre-pandemic levels. While pre-Covid box office levels are expected to return by mid-summer next year, it will take until 2023 for annual revenues to match 2019’s £1.25bn mark, according to Omdia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
