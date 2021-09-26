College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 after Week 4
The ESPN Football Power Index Top 25 Rankings still favor several of the preseason national championship candidates. That comes in spite of vulnerabilities shown on the September gridiron. However there's a new national title favorite after Week 4 according to the simulations model. ix nationally-ranked teams falling on Saturday caused mass chances in the new ESPN FPI poll this week, including a new frontrunner at the top of the ACC and a logjam in the upper hierarchy of the Big Ten. Penn State, Michigan and Iowa all made their move after pushing respective records to 4-0 this fall, strengthening that league's stance at the top of the country alongside the SEC.247sports.com
