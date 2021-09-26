2021 NRL grand final teams: Predicted line ups and injury news

The Australian National Rugby League is an iconic part of our nation’s identity and is one of the highest-rated sporting competitions in the country. This game, which began in rebellion in 1908, has a fascinating history of financial struggles, losses, and growth that has guided the sport through the last century and will undoubtedly continue to hold a place in our hearts for centuries to come. The NRL competition includes Victoria as well as the traditional League areas of NSW, Queensland, and New Zealand. In Australia and New Zealand, the league celebrated its 114th year as a professional sport in 2021. The Australian National Rugby League Grand Final is now one of Australia’s most popular sporting events, as well as one of the world’s most-watched sporting championship games. As a result, it is regarded as the world’s top rugby league competition.

