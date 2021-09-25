CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Time: 3 minutes JULES HOEPTING Managing Editor You grew up in a small town. The town formed around a canal or a railroad, but now is reduced to fields. The most exciting thing in the town is whatever the high school is doing. There are a few families who have been there forever,......

Bolivar Herald Free Press

Showing that ‘hometown pride’

Humansville’s parade on Saturday, Sept. 18, wrapped up the city’s annual three-day Fall Festival — with this year’s theme, “Hometown Pride.” While the crowds were down somewhat overall, the parade saw a large crowd come to town to enjoy a 75 year tradition.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
thereminder.com

Pride in the history that was made on the Green

Many Longmeadow residents are unaware that, on Sunday, a little piece of history took place on the Longmeadow Town Green. What? On our Green? Yes. It was the first Longmeadow Pride Celebration. What a long way things have come. In 1985, the PFLAG (Parents and Friends) met in a undisclosed...
LONGMEADOW, MA
theithacan.org

A Hispanic student’s sense of poder and pride at IC

Hello there, my name is Adrian Rosario Beato. I’m currently a junior at Ithaca College. I’m part of the wrestling team, the vice president of PODER: Latinx Student Association, and The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA) president. I was born in the Dominican Republic, where, as you might...
ITHACA, NY
uga.edu

Pride CENTER STAFF DIRECTORY

Chad R. Mandala (he/him) serves as the Director for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Resource Center in the Division of Student Affairs at the University of Georgia. He firmly believes education serves as the surest path toward liberation and self-actualization. He can often be found with a cup of coffee, a book, or trying to convince himself that carrot cake is, indeed, a vegetable.…
EDUCATION
Times-Republican

Oktemberfest parade shows community pride

Downtown was a hub of activity Saturday morning as the annual Oktemberfest parade filled the streets. The theme, Fire, Ice, Iowa Nice, could be seen throughout the many parade entries. T-R photos by Austin Chadderdon.
CELEBRATIONS
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: Pride and Ownership: Dave McGrail

In this episode from the archives, host Rick Lasky (pictured) talks with Dave McGrail of the Denver (CO) Fire Department. Part one of a two-part interview. This podcast originally ran on July 20, 2009. Sponsored by the TenCate Made for Life podcast: https://us.tencatefabrics.com/podcast/. MORE DAVE McGrail.
POLITICS
Villages Daily Sun

Villagers Show Pride In Heritage

It isn’t often Floridians hear “oom-pah”-style polka music, watch Spanish folkloric dance, eat traditional German food and shop for Celtic oddities all in one place. This was the scene at Friday’s Heritage Festival in The Villages. Villagers and visitors alike were treated to cultural festivities at The Villages’ Heritage Festival at Spanish Springs Town Square. The theme was European heritage, and various food trucks, market vendors and entertainment reflected the many diverse countries across the continent. Marie Rosich, of the Village of Fenney, is president of the Spanish-American Club, a group of over 400 members dedicated to appreciating Spanish culture. Rosich said it was important to her that the club not only let other Spanish residents know there was an organization to represent their heritage but that attendees of the Heritage Festival learn more about the many places Spanish-speaking individuals come from.
THE VILLAGES, FL
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Vandal Pride for Homecoming

Fans turning out for Homecoming Week will improve school spirit. I uttered those fated words knowing that I would rustle some old-head feathers. And that I did. The response to my column was far more negative than any other opinions I’ve publicly shared. I think some alumni took it personally,...
Society
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)
PETS
Rolla Daily News

Waynesville Pride Night a great success thanks to community

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce had another excellent turnout for the chamber’s huge annual tailgate party. The chamber said they handed out over 1,500 hotdogs and sodas at Community Pride Night during the Tiger Homecoming game. Area businesses also gave out all sorts of goodies at the event. “This...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Daily Illini

CU celebrates LGBTQ community with Pride Fest, parade

For the past couple of months, committee members at Uniting Pride of Champaign County have been hard at work planning Pride Fest, one of C-U’s most beloved celebrations. This year’s festivities started Monday and continue throughout the week with the highly anticipated Pride Parade taking place Saturday. Nicole Frydman, director...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Recorder

Pride parade shines again, fills Greenfield with rainbows

GREENFIELD — LGBTQ community members and allies of all ages filled the streets on Saturday for the first Franklin County Pride parade since 2019. Cynthia Fritz, who has helped organize the parade for four years, said these kinds of demonstrations are largely meant to show solidarity with those who may feel “shy and awkward about the ‘coming out’ process.”
GREENFIELD, MA
Express-Star

#TheGoodStuff: Civic Pride

What is Civic Pride and why does it matter? What difference does it make is your neighbor takes care of their yard? Who cares if there is trash in the streets or in the parking lot of your favorite Chickasha business? The answer is simple, we must ALL care. We must be willing to not only take care of what is ours, but also help our neighbors. That’s what a strong community does!
CHICKASHA, OK
Door County Pulse

Open Door Pride Rebroadcasting Pride Fest Party

Watch the party rebroadcast of Open Door Pride’s virtual, fifth annual Pride Festival on Sept. 24, 7-8:30 pm, on the Open Door Pride Facebook or Youtube page. Technical issues during the live streaming of the original event caused many videos to be omitted or formatted incorrectly, but the newly edited version will include all the live aspects and videos that were submitted.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
flickprime.com

Big Brother 23: Are Christian & Alyssa Still Together?

Every season of “Big Brother” wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the “Big Brother” home.
TV & VIDEOS
palmspringslife.com

Pride of Greater Palm Springs

Keisha D, a well-known performer in Palm Springs, is one of six recipients of the 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards. Six recipients of the 2021 2021 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards by Greater Palm Springs Pride will be celebrated during the upcoming Pride Week, Nov. 1-7. The prestigious awards honor individuals for their work advancing the causes of LGBTQ individuals and their allies.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newhavenarts.org

Pride Center Goes “Beyond The Binary”

Thursday's panel. Screenshot via Facebook Live. Find the language. Find yourself. Find acceptance. Self-discovery, self-expression, and affirmation were on the table last Thursday night, as five members of Connecticut’s non-binary community gathered virtually for Beyond the Binary II. Presented by the New Haven Pride Center as part of its Pride New Haven programming, the panel discussion challenged the idea that there is only one way to be non-binary.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WKRN

Nashville Pride connects LGBTQ+ with important community resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, Nashville kicked off its 33rd annual Pride celebration. Last year the event had to be held virtually due to the pandemic. Even though some of this year’s events were pushed back due to rain, it didn’t stop the celebration. “Pride is not just a...
NASHVILLE, TN

